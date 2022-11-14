He was at home with the nurse, who was unable to intervene when the oxygen tube came off. Asher Sinclair died at 3 years old

Asher Sinclair he died forever at just 3 years old. A very sad story that comes from the United Kingdom. The mother points the finger at the British National Health Service.

The woman explained to the newspapers that the British National Health Service she would not provide her baby with the right home care, which she needed and which had been requested by her doctors. In a few days, his words went around the world.

My son’s life did not end because of his health, but because of the absence of the care he would need to survive.

The mother explained that little Asher Sinclair was hit by a very rare virus immediately after coming into the world. An agony that hit him from the earliest hours of his life.

Despite his condition, he always was smiling and affectionate. She had learned to walk thanks to the support of a walker. However, she needed precise home care, which required a oxygen tube. Unfortunately he had a brain stem injury.

They had provided him with what he needed, but it was there only one nurse who took care of him 24 hours a day. A task that little Asher’s mother defined impossible for one person only.

One day in 2019, the woman left the house to fetch her eldest daughter, leaving the baby in the hands of that nurse. The tube is detached and she failed to intervene promptly aa reposition it as needed. For too long, the 3-year-old was left without oxygen. The thing caused him major damage and 5 days later he is off forever.

His parents have filed a complaint against health care, managing to receive the hoped-for support. In fact, an investigation has been opened for negligence against the nurse and the clinic that was supposed to take care of the condition of little Asher.