SIs my hair good?” asks Charlotte Kretschmann, tugging at her blouse. She pushes up the sleeves and smooths out the pleats at the hem. The mother-of-pearl necklace that nestles against her collarbone shimmers in the same shade. Her grandson Jürgen hands her a serviette, stands up briefly and pushes the wheelchair closer towards the edge of the table. Her fingernails are painted red and she wears gold rings on both hands. She raises her glass, takes a sip of red wine and looks around: “Well tempered, tastes good.”

Charlotte Kretschmann is the oldest woman in Germany. With the exception of her two grandchildren, Jürgen and Peter, she survived all of her family. She was born on December 3, 1909 in Breslau. That was 17 years before Queen Elizabeth II was born. Charlotte Kretschmann was 23 when Hitler came to power, 35 when the war ended. She was 51 when the Wall was built and almost 80 when it fell. Shortly after Angela Merkel was elected chancellor in November 2005, Charlotte Kretschmann celebrated her 96th birthday.