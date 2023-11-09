No crime, the former model was not killed. Polina drowned after entering the canal to save her escaped dog

A turning point has arrived in the case offormer model Polina Kochelenko, found lifeless in a canal in the countryside of Valeggio, in the province of Pavia, on 16 April 2021. The 35-year-old of Russian origins died following a tragic accident. So, no crime.

The TV program Chi l’visto had also dealt with the former model’s case and the investigating judge had decided to reopen the investigation. A few hours ago the news arrived that Polina Kochelenko drowned after entering the canal of her own free will.

The prosecutor of Pavia, Fabio Napoleone, explained it. The 35-year-old woman, according to investigations, was trying to save his dog, after the animal had escaped from his control. The autopsy confirmed that it was not a crime, nothing was found on the body of the former model signs of a possible struggle with third parties. Only small bruises, which according to the medical examiner are compatible with impacts against obstacles along the route. No marks even on the clothes. The rumor of an attack for money or abuse was therefore denied.

No suspicious acquaintances in the former model’s life

The point where the girl entered the water was precisely identified, which was extremely dangerous and in the presence of a strong current and a sudden drop in the seabed, which were difficult to perceive from the shore. The investigations did not reveal even elements of suspicion regarding Polina’s life and her acquaintances. The woman led a quiet life and dedicated herself mainly to taking care of her dogs.

The four-legged friend that the former model wanted to save was found without life in one of the branches of the artificial canal.

Finally, the man indicated by some witnesses, seen several times at Polina’s house, turned out to be one of hers long-time friend. On the day of his death he had not gone to Valeggio. His last visit to the former model dates back to January 2021.