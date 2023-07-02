At the age of 17, she ventured into show business by being a dancer in famous cumbia groups such as beautiful water and Beautiful soul. At 21, she became the mother of a beautiful girl. Although this gave her great happiness, it also influenced her to leave her law studies at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos and dedicate herself to show business, since she became reality girl of renowned programs such as “Combat” and “This and it’s war“.

Today, at the age of 32, she has not only become a businesswoman, she was also able to get back on track to fulfill her dream of becoming a judge, since she is just a few months away from graduating as a lawyer. What reality girl are we talking about?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73HIvXStqZs

YOU CAN SEE: She was a star, was linked to drug traffickers and is now a brilliant lawyer

Who is the cumbia dancer who shines today as a lawyer?

As she herself indicates, neither her four children nor her husband nor the ridicule of people for her past will prevent her from becoming a judge. This year she will conclude her law degree at the UTP, while continuing to be part of the América TV channel. We are talking about Génesis Tapia, the dancer and former reality girl who was the protagonist of confrontations against Rosángela Espinoza many times.

Because her family was going through economic problems, she could not finish her law degree at UNMSM, so she took the opportunity to become a dancer in cumbia groups.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJEDrZQkDXE

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Eva María Abad, the vedette who fought against drugs and entered rehabilitation?

With the passage of time, she was inserted into television, until she was consolidated as a reality girl in the program “Bienvenida la tarde”, later she was part of “Combate” and “Esto es guerra”. It should be noted that this motivated her to work as a bodybuilder.

Génesis Tapia was a speaker at the V International Legal Congress held in Brazil. Photo: Instagram/gtapiasosa

Currently, she is married to Kike Márquez, is part of the América TV staff and is a few months away from graduating with honors as a lawyer from the Technological University of Peru.

Did Genesis Tapia participate in the Legal Congress in Brazil?

At the end of January 2023, through their social networks, Genesis Tapia He could not hide his emotion to tell his followers about his participation as a law student in an important event in Brazil.

“Next week is my first experience as an international speaker as a student of the last cycle of the Law degree in Brazil and for me it is an incredible achievement to be next to so many doctors in legal matters of different nationalities,” wrote the ex-girl reality.

#entered #San #Marcos #abandoned #career #reality #girl #today #triumphs #lawyer