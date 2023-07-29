The mother could not resign herself to the separation from her partner, she killed her 3 children and then took her own life

Another dramatic story that has gone around the world through social networks. A few days ago one mother she ended her children’s lives and then chose to end it.

It all began on the afternoon of last July 20, when a police officer was on patrol and was driving in front of a house in Oklahoma. His attention was caught by a window that suddenly shattered. When he realized it was a shot, he called for backup and got out of the car to investigate. A mother had locked herself inside her with her three children. Bruce 6 years, Billy 9 months and Noe 11 years.

Before the officers could intervene, the woman took the lives of her children and then turned the weapon on herself and opened fire.

Brandy McCaslinthis is the name of the woman, could not accept the separation from the father of her third child, Billy Jacobson. The man still can’t realize what happened, he knew about the state of his ex but never imagined that she could get to make such a gesturetake the lives of three innocent souls.

In January he tried to take his own life and our story ended up in court. The system let me down. They helped her and let her see the children. If they had made a different choice, my son would be in my arms right now.

The mother did not have an easy childhood, she was raised by her grandmother, after the death of her mother, sister and uncles, who disappeared due to cancer, overdoses and suicides.