She emasculates her boss by accusing him of violence, but is proven wrong by the cameras in the club. The woman, an employee of the man with whom she had been in a relationship for four years, lied to the police and now risks a prison sentence of 10 years and a monetary compensation of 200 thousand euros to be returned to the man for emasculating her.

Around midnight on May 31, 2021, Abdur went to the local police station in Sant Andreu de la Barca, Barcelona, ​​with a nasty wound on his genitals that was still bleeding. The man explained that Tanya, an employee of his bar “El sybarita de la Barca”, had cut his penis with a knife, so the officers called an ambulance and urgently transferred him to Bellvitge hospital for treatment. care.

The suspect showed up at the police station shortly afterwards to admit to the amputation, claiming that her boss had tried to rape her, as had happened before, and she had defended herself.

After collecting the testimonies of the people involved, some witnesses, including some customers of the bar, and having viewed the security cameras of the place, the officers verified that the woman’s version did not match. For this reason they arrested her and passed the case on to Mossos d’Esquadra, who started an investigation. The investigative court of Martorell, competent in matters of gender violence, ordered the provisional detention of the suspect, who remained there until last May, when she was released pending the trial which will be held in the coming months at the Barcelona court .

Tanya, originally from Bangladesh like Abdur, risks a 10-year prison sentence for the crime of injury in the form of genital mutilation, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. The Public Prosecutor’s document, to which El Mundo had access, is very different from the version that the accused offered to the police when she was arrested and indicates that the two began a relationship in 2017 when she started working as a waitress at the bar.

But how did the attack happen? According to the Prosecutor’s Office, she “approached him, hugged him from behind and began to kiss him on her neck, insisting that they have sexual intercourse” but the man refused. Despite this, the defendant simply asked him to lower his trousers “to give him fellatio”, telling him “just sit”.

However, while the man “was lying on the sofa, the accused put a cloth over his eyes and told him not to remove it because she was ashamed and didn’t want him to look at her”. After having performed fellatio on him for three or four minutes, “with the intention of harming his physical integrity, taking advantage of the fact that he could not see anything, she took a knife and cut his penis, which began to bleed profusely” .

Following the attack, the victim “suffered a complete amputation of the penis, for physical and functional purposes, approximately 2 centimeters from the base.” They had to reconstruct it in hospital but it has numerous consequences such as difficulty urinating.