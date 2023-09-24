The drama of Laura Barajas, the woman who ate raw fish and contracted an infection: her arms and legs were amputated

A truly heartbreaking story is the one we are about to tell you. The protagonist is a young mother of 40 years old, called Laura Barajaswho unfortunately had to undergo amputation surgery on his legs and arms due to an infection.

This woman has experienced days of great torment and sadness, and together with her family, she is experiencing a great ache. Now she will have to change hers forever lifestyle.

Laura’s drama began at the end of July this year. She had decided to buy some fish raw and after preparing it, he ate it with his loved ones. However, the unthinkable happened to her.

The woman began to have black legs and arms. Her lower lip had also turned black and her husband immediately took action alarmed. That’s why she rushed her to the hospital.

The doctors, hoping to save her life, urgently admitted her to the ward intensive care. Unfortunately, the checks revealed that she had contracted an infection from a bacterium called Vibro Vulnificus.

From that moment the drama began for her. For weeks she was hospitalized resuscitation and the doctors knew that his life was hanging by a thread.

Laura Barajas and amputation surgery

Last Thursday 14 September they had to undergo surgery amputation of legs and arms. It was the only way they could save her life. Her friend Anna Messina after starting a fundraiser to help her husband with medical expenses, she said:

It was hard for all of us to see her like this. It could have happened to anyone. She almost lost her life and was on a ventilator.