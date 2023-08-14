Most nights, Hwang In-suk pushes a shopping trolley up the steep alleyways of her Seoul neighborhoodfollowed by stray cats emerging from the shadows to greet her under bright streetlights and store canopies.

His neighbors tend to think of Hwang, 64, simply as someone who feeds cats on the street. Only a few know that she is a celebrated poet whose work explores loneliness and impermanence in the South Korean capital. The decades of her writing span a time when South Korea has passed through a dizzying number of identities, including those of a country ruled by repressive military dictatorships, a fledgling democracy and, most recently, an economic powerhouse and cultural giant. international.

Hwang said her nightly routine of feeding the cats allows her to quietly observe not only the cats, her favorite muses, but also her changing neighborhood and the megacity underclass that is increasingly known for its flashy exterior.

“I have found worlds that I wouldn’t have found if I hadn’t been feeding the cats at night,” he said on a walk in his neighborhood, Haebangchon.

Haebangchon is located near the Seoul Central Train Station. It was set in a hillside forest after the end of World War II, when Korea emerged from Japanese colonial rule. Many of those who settled there were North Korean refugees who arrived during or after the Korean War, said Pil Ho Kim, an expert on South Korean cultural history at The Ohio State University.

In the 1970s, Haebangchon became a center for garment factories. It then became more residential and began to attract artists.

Hwang grew up near there and settled in Haebangchon in the 1980s. He made his debut with a poem, “I Will Be Reborn as a Cat,” which won a 1984 South Korean Emerging Writers Award. It was the first of many national literary awards.

He said his poetry reflects his belief that Seoul is a place where the rich and poor live in separate worlds, and the downtrodden are victims of cutthroat competition. One describes the roads in Haebangchon as “always uphill/like my life”.

But she is perhaps best known for poems that make wistful observations about cats and the humans who struggle to understand them. Anne M. Rashid, a professor of English literature who helped translate some of Hwang’s work, said she was particularly fond of this passage from the poem “Ran, Who Was My Cat”:

I didn’t know where you came from.

always suddenly

you appeared

at a time when there was no one

At a time when time belonged to no one,

haunting the roof of a rented house

as from the inside of my heart,

like from the edge of the moon

with a half meow,

you appeared

Throughout the poem, which ends with the cat disappearing “to a place where you couldn’t invite me,” the speaker wants to touch his muse, but knows that’s not possible, Rashid said.

“In any case, they have a bond in their solitude,” he added.

