All you really need is imagination to make a day of celebration for one person unforgettable. Here’s what this mom came up with.

Celebrating a birthday is something that children look forward to especially when it comes to the fateful date of transition into adulthood. Unfortunately, however, not all families can afford an event with an exceptional location, catering and festoons.

It also happened to a family who unfortunately didn’t have the economic means to celebrate their daughter’s 15th birthday. It is a very important year in South America. Just as in Italy turning 18 coincides with the coming of age, in Latin America it is the 15th year.

Unfortunately Wendy Gonzalez he didn’t have the economic possibilities to organize a mega party for the daughter Maria Victoria. So she decided to play fantasy.

He called everyone to the town’s main square Ciénaga, where does he live. The birthday girl arrived wearing a gorgeous blue dress. She waltzed with her father and grandmother. “Forgive me if I can’t offer you more, but this is the mother who touched you. You know your mother adores you with all her soul” – her mother told her.

However, number 15 and his closest friends were there. The video of that popular celebration was posted on Facebook and went viral. Many joined the celebrations with hundreds of greeting comments.

“God fill your life and that of all your family with great prosperity“, “best wishes for your fifteenth birthday queen, the most beautiful birthday of our municipality”, “What elegance and majesty, an event to be framed and remembered, it will remain in the collective memory of our society” – are some of the comments.

It was truly the demonstration of how little is needed to make a day unforgettable even with little financial resources. You don’t need a location, you don’t need food, just a surprise, your closest people and that’s okay.