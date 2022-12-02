At the time of his arrest, the 10-year-old boy would not have shed a single tear or show the slightest sense of remorse

A very unpleasant episode with gruesome implications took place last November 21 in the United States of America, more precisely in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A 10 year old boy allegedly shot his mother with a firearm, taking her life, after she forbade him to buy a game on the internet.

An event that has raised and will continue to raise debates and discussions on various topics. From weapons, to the addiction that video games cause.

The whole thing would have happened in the early hours of the morning, around 7:00, last Monday November 21st. The Police intervened in a house of Milwaukeethe Wisconsin state capital, after a call alerting them of a woman shot by a gun.

Arrived on the spot they discovered that the woman was already lifeless and that it was his 10-year-old son who pulled the trigger.

Subsequent investigations, characterized by wiretaps and interrogations, brought out thechilling truth and the motive that would have pushed the boy to make such an extreme gesture.

The boy wanted his mom to bought a game, a virtual reality viewer to be used in conjunction with its console. When the woman refused, the little boy grabbed the weapon and pointed it at his mother, pulling her trigger.

After committing the deed, the child would be logged on Amazon with his mother’s account and would have ordered the viewer.

The testimony of the 10-year-old boy

Initially the little one told the detectives that it was a accident. Only later, she would confess to having done it to scare her. For taking the gun from her mother’s room, pointing it at the wall and shooting just to scare herbut the woman at that point would have passed in front of him and remained injured.

The laws of the state of Wisconsin provide, for serious crimes, that a child is judged as an adult.

The legal assigned to the minor, he said he was against this method and that he will do his best to ensure that it is treated in the same way adequate manner.

Meanwhile, some family members some have told of the little one strange behaviors that he would experience in his lifetime, such as home fires and pet abuse.