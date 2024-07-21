What was supposed to be a fun summer evening to spend with her boyfriend has unfortunately turned into yet another terrible tragedy. The number of victims of drowning that continues to assiduously plague our news and television news programs is increasing. This time, the victim was a girl of just 21 years old who had dived into the waters of Alberoni in Venice around midnight. It is a small town in the Veneto capital, located at the southern end of the coast of Lido di Venezia. There was nothing that could be done for the young woman: it is assumed that it was a sudden and fatal accident. sickness.

Immediate intervention of rescue services

The dynamics of the tragedy that cost the life of a 21-year-old girl

The latest drowning victim this summer is a 21-year-old girl who, shortly after midnight on Sunday 21 July, had decided to take a dip in the waters of Alberoni in Venice. More precisely, in a pool of water in Zaffi da Barca Roadnear the Rocchetta Lighthouse.

The young woman was in the company of the fiancé who, realizing that he could not see her return to the surface, immediately raised the alarm and called for help. It was around midnight forty-five.

The 118 emergency services, the Carabinieri, the Suem and the fire brigade team arrived promptly at the scene of the accident with a land vehicle that left from the Lido, a boat that left from Venice and the divers.

The search for the young woman began immediately and ended only half an hour later with the discovery of the girl’s body. The resuscitation attempts made by doctors and paramedics present on the scene were in vain: unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the 21-year-old. The health workers could do nothing but declare her death.

From an initial reconstruction of the tragic event, any connection initially hypothesized with the Feast of the Redeemer which was celebrated right in Venice.

The exact causes that led to the young woman’s death have yet to be established. The Carabinieri are currently investigating. At the moment, the most supported hypothesis seems to be that of a possible illness.

