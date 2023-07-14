He couldn’t hold back the hot spirits, so he thought it best to implement a diabolical plan to say the least. A woman disguised herself as a doctor to enter the Padua emergency room, where her husband was hospitalized. Once they reached the man, in the green area of ​​the hospital, the two went crazy, as reported by Leggo.

A nurse noticed what was happening and alerted the police, interrupting the lovebirds. The nurse alerted the police of the presence of a harassing woman in the hospital corridors. The woman had already tried to enter the hospital shortly before, but she had been removed by the health personnel. So she decided to disguise herself as a doctor to go unnoticed and finally be able to give vent to her instincts.

In particular, he wore the white coat belonging to a resident. The agents found her half-naked, on the couch, while she was in very intimate attitudes with the patient. She is a forty-year-old Italian woman, in an evident state of psychophysical impairment, who was then accompanied to the police headquarters for identification. Now you risk being reported for receiving stolen goods, abusive practice of the profession and impersonation.

#disguises #doctor #enters #hospital #wanted #sex #husband