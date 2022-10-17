The incredible story of Peyton Stover, a young teacher who discovered she was pregnant 48 hours before holding her baby

This is the story that has gone viral in the last few hours, starring a young teacher from Nebraska, called Peyton Stover.

The woman realized that she was only pregnant 48 hours before of the birth of your baby. Peyton Stover felt very tired, she had suffered various physical pains and felt a strange swelling in her belly and legs. She had so decided to go to the doctor.

After the visit, he received the shocking news that she would never have expected: “You’re pregnant”.

Her story went around the world in a few days and the teacher herself wanted to tell it in a few days.interview with the local newspaper KETV. Here are his words:

During my visit to the doctor, I took the pregnancy test twice. I didn’t believe it and it couldn’t be possible. Positive in both cases. The doctor then gave me the ultrasound, looked at me smiling and said: ‘Yes, you are definitely pregnant’.

After the good news, however, he informed me that my kidneys and liver were not working properly, so he requested my hospitalization.

After the birth of her baby, which the woman decided to call Kash, the medical team found that he suffered from preeclampsia. It is a condition that can develop during pregnancy. It is characterized by a excessive rise in blood pressure. The baby was born in the 31st week of gestation, weighing 1.8 kg.

If I hadn’t been in the hospital that day, I probably wouldn’t have made it.

If Peyton Stover wanted to make his incredible story public, it is also to launch a important appeal. When someone feels unwell, they often wait and neglect themselves. This woman instead asks everyone to always be checked and to make sure that the accused symptoms do not hide something more serious.

If he had ignored his swelling and fatigue, probably today it wouldn’t be here to tell about her birth and would not hold her beloved baby in her arms.