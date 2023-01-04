She discovers she has cancer and organizes the wedding from a hospital bed: she died after the wedding at 33

She died within weeks of her wedding, which she had chosen to plan when she already knew she had terminal cancer. The story of Victoria Hall-Hulme, 33, who at the time of her diagnosis had been linked to Angus for two years, moved the United Kingdom. In just six weeks she decided to prepare for her wedding from the hospital bed.

A “magical moment and a real miracle that ever happened”, Victoria had said in an interview, speaking of the choice to get married despite her diagnosis. “I felt that when I leave this world, I could leave knowing that I’ve fulfilled myself and that my legacy will be the bond that we have created, even if I want me to go on and meet someone,” she told the PA agency, recalling trying to warn his Angus. “We had a pretty difficult conversation one night and I told him he had a life to lead and we knew where he was going mine,” she said. “He said he’d rather spend a few months of his life with me than years without me.”

The two had met by chance in 2020, in Hyde Park, without however speaking: they had recognized each other from a dating app on which, some time before, the “match” had taken place. It was Victoria who then contacted Angus again, starting their love story.

“Victoria was a beautiful, fit young woman with a boundless enthusiasm for life,” recalled Angus, who with the rest of the family supports Cancer Research UK and Channel 4’s “Stand Up To Cancer” campaign, to support cancer research.

Victoria had only received her diagnosis a year before her death. For two weeks she had been suffering from abdominal cramps, with weight loss and fatigue: the first symptoms of bowel cancer. Then the surgery, which was followed by six months of chemotherapy, which however were not enough. “The only words I heard were ‘That’s not good news. I’m sorry Victoria, your cancer has spread. It is not curable, ”Victoria had recalled, after her discovery last March that the tumor had spread to the peritoneum. Then the decision to plan the wedding anyway, held in August at the St Thomas More’s church. “Why would anyone want to be with someone with cancer?” Victoria wondered. “But Angus kept coming back, and every time I pushed him away, we found ourselves getting back together.”