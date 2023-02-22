Social networks are full of stories of all kinds, such as the case of a young woman who found out from a video of TikTok that her boyfriend had kissed another while she was next to him.

If there is something that quickly goes viral on virtual platforms, it is the cases of infidelitybecause Internet users like to see “the world burn”, in addition to showing solidarity with the “cuckolds”.

That was how a girl ended up finding out that her ex-boyfriend kissed another while she was present in the place without caring that he was also surrounded by his friends.

According to what can be seen on tiktok, when they were in a club dancing and having a great time, the young woman’s boyfriend kissed another girl who was having fun.

Because she was balled up, the young woman couldn’t see the moment when his now ex-partner kissed the other girlso it was not until he watched the video uploaded to the Chinese virtual platform that he found out that they had cuckolded him in front of his face.

As expected, the video uploaded to the Asian platform did not take long to go viral, managing to gather hundreds of thousands of views and “likes”, as well as thousands of comments.

In the comment box, there were not a few Internet users who expressed their support for the affected woman, assuring her that she won when she realized who her now ex-sentimental partner really is.

“You are a lot. Do not stay there. Your “boyfriend” or his friends respect you. You deserve everything beautiful in the universe,” wrote a user.

For her part, the affected young woman uploaded another tiktok in which she posted screenshots of the conversation that the “other” had with the friend who uploaded the video where she is seen kissing with the tiktoker’s boyfriend asking her to delete the clip because people close to her are watching it.

We recommend you read:

“When I was the horned one and it turns out that the other is more affected”, can be read in the text added to the new tiktok posted by the netizen.