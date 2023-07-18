Feliciana Chimenti had discovered that she was suffering from a tumor while she was pregnant with her second child: she had given up on treatment

He did not make it Feliciana Chimenti, a woman and above all a mother, who had been battling a bad disease for some time. She had discovered that she had cancer while she was pregnant with her second child and in order to protect it during the pregnancy, she had chosen to forego treatment. Bari remembers her with emotion and affection.

A heartbreaking story that moved the whole city of Bari where Happyso she loved to be called Feliciana, lived and worked with her family.

He ran a craft shop located in via Cardassi, “InEffetti”, where he sold clothes, bags and objects of all kinds, all made with his magical hands.

Some time ago a quiet life, perfect for her, was turned upside down by one bad news. Following checks, the woman had in fact discovered that she had a cancer.

The diagnosis had arrived in the middle of her second pregnancy and the chemotherapy treatments to which she would have had to undergo, risked putting the baby she was carrying in her womb at risk.

Feliciana Chimenti refused treatment

This reason prompted her, without thinking for a minute, to choose to refuse treatment. A decision that allowed her to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth to the baby without any problems.

However, the disease progressed and last Sunday, at just 44, Feliciana Chimenti she surrendered forever leaving her husband and her two children in the most painful distress.

Many, having learned of the tragic news, reached the outside of Fely’s shop and addressed her one prayer.

This morning, in the church of San Giuseppe, in the Madonnella district of Bari, many wanted to be present to give the last goodbye to a woman and above all a mother who flew to heaven too soon.

Feliciana’s story recalls that of Chiara Corbello Petrillo, who in 2012, due to an illness similar to hers, died at the age of 28.

She too she had discovered she was ill while pregnant and, likewise, she had refused treatment for the sake of her child.

It was there third pregnancy for Chiara, who arrived later the first two which unfortunately they had had a dramatic endingwith both children dying shortly after their respective births.