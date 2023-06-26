Chiara Corbella refused chemo for the sake of the baby she was carrying and died in 2012: Rome will dedicate a street or a park to her

It was 2012 when Clare Corbella Petrillo, a young mother of only 28, lost her battle against cancer. Her story went viral all over the world, as at the time of the discovery of the disease she was pregnant and she refused treatment for the sake of the child. Now the Municipality of Rome wants to make a very special dedication to her.

The story of Chiara Corbella Petrillo made move everyone in 2012. A girl like many of her, but in the course of her young life she has encountered several very painful obstacles.

When he was alone 24 years old got married with her husband Enrico, met during a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. Shortly thereafter she became pregnant for the first time and the joy of welcoming a baby into the house was enormous.

Unfortunately the small was born with a severe problematic neurologically e he died shortly after birth.

Some time passed and Chiara stayed pregnant again, this time for a boy. Unfortunately, even in this case things did not go well. The baby was born with a severe malformation and he too died soon after.

In 2010 he stayed pregnant againa boy again and everything seemed to go smoothly.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of the third pregnancy the woman discovered that she had tongue cancer and that she would have to undergo chemo and radiotherapy.

In order not to undermine the health of her little one, she chose to refuse treatment and wait for the birth of Francesco, who actually came into the world without problems in May 2011.

At that point the young mother started the carebut when by now the disease had progressed to the point of making any hope of its survival useless.

A street dedicated to poor Chiara

On June 13, 2013, after months of very hard and painful treatments, Chiara went out forever.

Given his misfortune and the love he never lost for life and for God, despite everything, the Church started a few years after the process of his beatification.

Today, the municipal and political authorities have instead decided to honor his memory. The town Council has decided to accept the request of the Fratelli D’Italia party, which it would expect the naming to Clare of a parkone square or one street.