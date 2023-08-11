ohMike discovered the harsh truth! In a new chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, the ‘Gringo Backward’ found out why Macarena she made the radical decision to break up with him and cancel their marriage, and it was not in the best way, since she saw the reason in some writings that Diego Montalbán’s sister wrote before going on a trip to Europe. This left Mike devastated, who burst into tears knowing everything, so he went to face the culprit of his misfortune: joel gonzales.

How did Mike discover Macarena’s love for Joel in ‘AFHS’?

After learning that Macarena was traveling in Europe, Mike decided to visit the Maldini house and took the opportunity to enter the bedroom of Alessia and Cristóbal’s aunt, where he would realize that, on a piece of paper that was on his table, His ex-girlfriend had written: “Joel and Macarena, we are pleased to invite you to our marriage”, this unleashed sadness in Mike, who could not hold back his tears for finally knowing the reason for their separation.

Let’s remember that Mike and Macarena were making their wedding plans, for that reason the ‘Gringa’ began to make sketches for the invitations. It was there that she wrote the aforementioned, since she could not get Joel Gonzales out of her head, with whom she had spent a lot of time in recent days helping him win over Patty so that she could consolidate a relationship.

Will Macarena manage to be together with Joel?

Upon learning the reason why she broke up with Mike, Francesca came up with the idea of ​​contacting her best friend to take her on a trip across Europe, in order not only to make her sad, but also he can forget about the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’, since he considers that ‘Maca’ made a big mistake by canceling his marriage for a Gonzales.

Another reason why a possible relationship between them would be difficult is that Joel has just declared his love to Patty, who agreed to be with him because she feels the same way and, for now, they are doing well together. In addition, she was accepted by the Gonzales family, so a supposed romance would not be in the plans in the near future, unless the young delivery girl is jealous of Macarena and decides to end her courtship.