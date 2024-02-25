A 7-year-old girl digs a hole on the beach, is overwhelmed by the sand and dies. The tragedy occurred in Florida, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Sloan Mattingly was digging a hole with his little brother Maddox, 9. The children, in a hole about 1.8 meters deep, were overwhelmed by the sand and were freed after about 20 minutes. The children were rescued and taken to hospital. For Sloan, there was nothing that could be done. A fundraiser for the family has been activated online.