A 75-year-old woman died on Wednesday morning in the Murcian district of Beniaján after being accidentally run over by her husband. The man was reportedly backing up when he inadvertently ran over his wife, who died on the spot. The Local Police of Murcia has started an investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of the death and is now working to inform the court on duty, which has already taken over the case.

The events occurred at around 10:47 am in a house on Calle Nieves Viudes. The man alerted 112 reporting that the woman was lying on the ground. Local Police patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with health personnel from the Health Emergencies and Urgencies Management 061 traveled to the site. Upon arrival, the woman had died.