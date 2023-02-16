He was 44 years old Patricia Federicithe woman who has died on the rails at the station Adriatic dawn, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo. She was afraid of missing the train and so she decided to cross the tracks. She didn’t notice, however, the convoy that was arriving and that hit her in the face. Great emotion for a young life cut short too soon.

Patrizia Federici, 44-year-old woman from Fossombrone, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, in the Marche region, was in the Alba Adriatica railway station on Tuesday evening. Shortly after 21 he ran across the tracks: he didn’t want to miss the train on the other side.

Running and hurrying, however, the 44-year-old woman did not see that a goods convoy was arriving in the opposite direction at that moment. Unfortunately, the engineer was unable to do anything to avoid the woman, mowed down by the moving train.

There Giulianova Railway Police reconstructed what happened on Tuesday evening. The agents made all the findings of the case and also listened to the witnesses, speechless for what they had just seen.

It was not, therefore, a voluntary gesture on the part of the woman, but a fatality. Also freight train drivers they said they saw the woman running quickly on the tracks, distracted by looking at the departing train she was supposed to take and not paying attention to the other train arriving.

Goodbye to Patrizia Federici, she was only 44 years old

Unfortunately, the woman was running to catch a departing train heading north, perhaps to go home. She didn’t even see the freight train arriving, even though the drivers immediately activated the emergency brake.

The funeral will be held on Friday 17 February, at 3 pm, in the Parish Church of Sant’Antonio Abate in Fossombrone. Her body before life mangled by the impact was recognized by the woman’s father.