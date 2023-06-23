A 16-month-old girl died after being abandoned alone at home by her mother, who left for a holiday without worrying about entrusting her daughter to the care of relatives or friends. Upon returning from the trip, the terrible discovery of her.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after her baby daughter, Jailyn, was found dead at their home in Cleveland, Ohio. There were “no signs of trauma” on the little body, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation revealed that “the little girl had been left alone and unattended for about 10 days, and she subsequently died.”

The mother of the 16-month-old girl had left for a vacation between Puerto Rico and Detroit, without ensuring the baby was in anyone’s care. On her return on June 16, she found her dead of starvation, in a state of severe dehydration.

Upset the neighbors, who were very fond of the child and on several occasions had taken care of her. One woman, in particular, explained that Jailyn was often left in the care of her grandmother: “Mom always wanted to leave her and she often left her with her grandmother,” she told WOIO.