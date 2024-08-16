A couple from Bibione (Venice) were found dying in their home this morning, thanks to a report from a relative who couldn’t get in touch with them. When the paramedics entered the house, thanks to the Latisana firefighters, they found the 59-year-old woman lifeless and lying on the floor, perhaps dead from illness, while her 60-year-old husband was unconscious in another room, perhaps also taken ill by his wife’s fate.

Nothing to be done for the woman, while the man was taken into care and admitted to the hospital in Portogruaro with a red code and is currently in a reserved prognosis.