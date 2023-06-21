Spanish unions have reported that Inmaculada’s colleagues had to continue working with the body lying on the ground

He was called Spotless the employee of a Spanish call center, based in Madrid, who died suddenly on 13 June after suffering a heart attack, just while she was at work. The episode is causing a lot of discussion, as it would seem that the woman’s colleagues had to continue working with the 53-year-old’s body still lying in the office. The response from the company has also arrived.

A tragic episode that is causing much discussion occurred in Spain last June 13th. More precisely, it all happened in a building in the Canillejas district of the capital Madrid.

There where it is headquartered Konecta BTOa company that manages the call centers of various Iberian telephone companies, such as Movistar, Vodafone and others.

It seemed like a working Tuesday like many others for the telephone operators employed in the aforementioned office. Suddenly, however, a 53 year old operatorMrs. Inmaculada, accused a sickness and collapsed on her seat.

THE colleagues they tried to rescue her first and revive her. The intervention of the medical rescuers was also timely, but the Heart of the lady, unfortunately, he never started beating again.

The complaint of the unions in favor of the colleagues of Inmaculada

Following the affair, the complaints of the trade unions, in particular, came UGT extension And USE.

According to them, the rescuers, after finding the woman’s death have covered the body with cloths and they went away.

At that point, according to what emerged from some chat of employees, the superiors would have told the operators of continue to take business calls.

“A co-worker died, but they say they’re still taking calls“, an employee would have written to a colleague.

Punctual also arrived answer from Konecta BTO:

They could change places, go home or stay in their places. No one was told to stay in their chair and continue taking phone calls. No one was forced, indeed, some employees are still in smart working.

The company has also confirmed to the unions that Inma’s death will be recognized as accident at work and will predict every compensation which will result from it.

Colleagues, meanwhile, set up a small memorial on the post of Inma, placing on the desk a photo of her, some flowers and a sign with the inscription: “Goodbye Inma“.