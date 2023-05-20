A four-year-old girl died of suffocation while playing in a bouncy castle. A dramatic and angry end, given that at that moment the security personnel were distracted by their cell phones. The tragedy occurred at an amusement park in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv last weekend.

The little girl, named Valeria, was found entangled in the ropes of the bouncy castle, after her mother asked the staff of the ride to check her, as she had “not heard her daughter’s laughter” for some time. “At first she thought that Valeria had lost consciousness while she was playing in the heat and tried to wake her up,” said Natalia Kuchynska, a family friend of hers.

One man immediately called an ambulance, while other park visitors tried to resuscitate the little girl through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions. It seems that there were no doctors among those present. “Someone brought dentists from a nearby clinic,” Ms Kuchynska said. “They checked the baby, tried to wake her up with ammonia and looked at her eyes. When the ambulance arrived, the paramedics declared that Valeria was dead”.

“The assistants fled after Valeria was found,” added the lady, as reported by Fanpage. Three staff members who were supposed to care for the little girl while she was at the attraction “were distracted by their smartphones when the tragedy occurred,” police said in a statement.

It seems that mother and daughter were returning home, when the little girl asked her mother to “play for three more minutes”. The woman agreed and she placed herself in an area where she could not see the child. At that point the tragedy took place. The owner of the bouncy castle, 45, has been arrested: he faces up to eight years in prison.