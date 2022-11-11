Pesaro, struck by illness, Mara Angelini dies at 30, 3 days after her marriage: the story of her husband

He was only 30 years old Mara Angelini, a girl who three days before her sudden death, had made her dream come true. She had married the man she believed to be her soulmate. Unfortunately, the attempts of the doctors of the hospital turned out to be useless.

A news that obviously shocked thousands of people, but especially her family members, who were with her a few hours earlier to party the happy event.

From her husband’s story, Mara stood well. Last weekend they went to the town of Vallefoglia, in the province of Pesaro to get married. Immediately after they did a small ceremony, with the most intimate. The project was precisely to do the big party the next year.

However, the young woman will not make it to that day. On Monday morning, while she was still in bed she accused a sickness. She fainted and her husband launched promptly the alarm to the sanitary.

She was admitted to the hospital San Salvatore of Pesaro. But it is right here, that on Tuesday, Mara exhaled hers last breath. For doctors she died for a ‘femoral artery aneurysm. Her husband Alessandro told the local newspaper everything, The Rest of the Carlino.

The words of Mara Angelini’s husband after his death

We had been together for a few years and on Saturday we had finally fulfilled our dream, swearing eternal love and finally becoming husband and wife. We went to the town hall, where we signed the marriage register. An intimate ceremony, in the presence of a small number of people. Mara was fine, that was the best day of her life and she couldn’t stop smiling. There was nothing about her that could foretell what would happen. When we took her to the ER, she was already in a coma. The next day she passed away at the Pesaro hospital. Doctors spoke of a femoral artery aneurysm. Apparently, at least according to what we have been told, there would have been no way to predict this outcome.