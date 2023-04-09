The heartbreaking story of Shannon Bowe, the 28-year-old who died during an operation to lose weight

You wanted to undergo surgery to lose weight Shannon Bowe, the 28-year-old girl who lost her life during that delicate operation. Attempts by the doctors to help her proved to be completely useless and they could only ascertain her death.

From the moment the news began to circulate on social networks, there are so many people who wanted to remember the girl. Among these messages was also that of his fiancé.

Shannon lived in Scotland with her family and all those who loved her. She had a problem with her weight and that is why, in order to lose it, she decided to go to Türkiye.

He wanted to have an operation gastric banding and chose to do it there, to save money. At the moment it is not yet clear in which clinic she trusted.

However, it was precisely during the intervention that there were some complicationsit is not yet clear which ones, which unfortunately led to its suddenness death. The doctors had no choice but to give up.

The family has now relied on theLocal embassy to get news and above all to know what to do in this delicate situation. In a few hours they found themselves dealing with one untimely and heartbreaking loss.

Shannon Bowe’s boyfriend’s message on social media

Since the news started circulating on social media, there are so many people who have wanted remember the young. Her boyfriend Ross Stirling he too chose to entrust the web with a message for his girlfriend. In the post he wrote:

Sleep well my angel, I will always love you!

His loved ones are now waiting for the arrival body home and also ask for truth and justice. It is not yet clear what happened in that clinic, but many say that these operations are delicate and, unfortunately, can lead to serious complications.