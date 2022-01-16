Pesaro – A 46-year-old woman, Cristina Calzoni, resident in Gabicce Mare, died after being bitten twice by a violin spider.

The news is reported by Courier of Bologna. For some months Calzoni had been following a pain relief treatment, according to what the newspaper reconstructed, after having been bitten twice by a spider within a few months. inside the San Bartolo cattery ofPesaro, where he often went to feed stray cats.

The woman’s companion made the announcement of death, Gilberto Del Chierico, on Facebook: ”My beloved Cristina, yesterday at 19.30, gave me the last kiss. Thank you for being there, sweet lioness ”.