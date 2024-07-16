After falling into a cliff of about two meters, unable to move, she asked her partner for help, sending him messages via WhatsApp and calling him on the phone, but he apparently ignored the woman’s pleas for help and, after spending a whole night in the vegetation, she was found dead the following morning. This is what was reconstructed from the investigations into the death of Marta Maria Ohryzko, the Ukrainian woman found lifeless last Sunday in Ischia, in the municipality of Barano.

Her partner, IB, a 41-year-old Russian, was subjected to a detention order by the prosecutor for the crime of mistreatment, a measure carried out by the Carabinieri who are investigating the incident. According to what emerged from the inspection of the cell phone used by the 41-year-old, the woman had sent her partner a series of calls and messages on the afternoon of Saturday 13 July; the messages in question were desperate pleas for help from the woman who had fallen on a country road near the place where the two lived together.

Despite the many requests for help, the suspect would not have taken action to save the woman. When questioned by the magistrate, he would have even said that on the night between July 13 and 14 he would have gone out looking for his partner, finding her among the vegetation and still alive; the 41-year-old would have told the woman that “she would have to sleep there for the night”. The woman died of starvation in a very slow agony and was found lifeless the following morning by the same 41-year-old.

During their relationship, according to the investigation, the 41-year-old repeatedly attacked and threatened Marta Maria, even using weapons such as a knife; on one occasion he burned her clothes and purposely made her fall on a burning fire, causing second-degree burns to her buttocks, arms and abdomen. He also did not allow her to visit or see his family, whom he, a Russian, hated because they were Ukrainians; in one case, according to the deceased woman’s sister, he insulted them by calling them “shitty Ukrainians who must die.”