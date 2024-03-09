The caregiver remained next to the 90-year-old until the end: the heartbreaking words of the Mayor

The tragedy comes from the municipality of Vicopisano, in the province of Pisa. Two women they lost their lives in a fire that engulfed a house. They are Bruna Maria Ciardelli, 90 years old, and her caregiver Nadya Rehulych, 64 years old.

On the night between Wednesday 6 March and Thursday 7 March, flames engulfed the pensioner's home. It was the relatives and neighbors at raise the alarm around 4:30. The Fire Brigade rushed to the scene quickly and worked to put out the fire. Only after securing the house did they do so dramatic discovery.

The bodies of the two women were now found lifeless. An investigation file was opened on the matter and from an initial reconstruction of the facts, it emerged that the flames broke out in the 90-year-old's bedroom. The most sensible hypothesis, for the moment, is that of a short circuit of the electric stove. The caregiver would have realized what was happening and would have tried to save the elderly woman, but was unable to do so. The pensioner's son and daughter-in-law, who live on the ground floor, were unharmed. They were the ones who noticed the flames, together with their nephew who lives in the house opposite.

The community is shocked, everyone's thoughts are with the caregiver, who did not abandon the elderly lady even in the face of death. The Mayor of Vicopisano has published one heartbreaking post on the Municipality page, expressing condolences on behalf of the entire community.

Nadya Rehulych tried to help Mrs. Ciardelli, seeing as she had been in bed for some time, really taking care of her until the last moment. Mayor Ferrucci also expresses publicly, as well as personally, on behalf of the Administration, the greatest condolences for this serious loss, especially given the dramatic circumstances in which it occurred, and an intense closeness to the families of the victims.

