The drama of the family of Sarah Healey, the 39-year-old who fell ill during her father-in-law's funeral: she was reading the eulogy

A real tragedy is what happened to an English family, who unfortunately experienced two serious losses in the space of a few days. Paternal grandfather and mother Sarah Healey who died at the age of 39, while reading the eulogy at the man's funeral.

Many are now shocked by what happened, but what happened has shaken not only those present, but also the family members who watched helplessly throughout the whole event scene.

The events occurred during funeral of the woman's father-in-law, who died at the age of 81 and his name was Roy West. Unfortunately the gentleman lost his life following a long struggle for a bad bad.

The new Sarah wanted to read to him during the funeral the praise. However, it is precisely in those seconds that the 39-year-old had a sudden illness, it is hypothesized that cardiac arrest and collapsed to the floor.

It all happened before her husband's eyes James West and also to those gods children aged 6, 7 and 16. Unfortunately, when the doctors arrived for the young woman, there was nothing left that could be done. They had no choice but to note his death.

The Heartbreak of Sarah Healey's Family

Sarah was a nurse specialized in oncological diseases. In fact, it was she who helped her father-in-law during the months in which she underwent treatment for heal.

The family currently says they are shocked and saddened by the loss they have suffered. Trisha Healey the woman's younger sister, interviewed by a local newspaper, said:

Losing my only sister was the hardest thing I have ever experienced. I talked to her every day and we had a really close bond that only sisters can experience. Life will never be the same, but I find that planning things with friends, talking and crying when necessary without shame, she has helped me.

In addition to her, also her father Dave Healey he wanted to talk about what is living. The man said: “One of the most valuable things I have learned is that, instead of falling into absolute despair, you can try to do something useful in memory of your loved one. I think this is important advice!”