Sandra Milo died on her nephew's birthday. Her father told it during her funeral: the words of Ciro De Lollis

Sandra Milo she died on her grandson's birthday, it was her son Ciro De Lollis who revealed it during the funeral, celebrated in Rome.

The images of the last farewell to one of the greatest Italian actresses speak for themselves and show how much she was loved. Many people wanted to participate in her funeral, many arriving from far away. The son publicly thanked everyone for the huge wave of affection which in these days is giving them the strength to move forward. Sandra Milo would have been really grateful.

Ciro De Lollis, at the end of the function, allowed himself to be interviewed by the numerous journalists present. He said that his sweet mother had gone to make some hip checks and that's when he discovered “that thing“.

Even though she has never smoked in her life.

Alone three months, Sandra Milo passed away in bed at home, hand in hand with her children. That was how she had imagined it, so she had asked. She leaves surrounded by the most important people in her life, in her home in Rome.

Ciro said that unfortunately his mother left on his son's birthday. He found a way to keep the news from reaching him and still give him the birthday party he had been waiting for for so long. The next day he told him the truth.

It was very hard for my son. Grandma died at 8.25am on her birthday. He was at school and I had to make sure that he didn't leak the news and still have the little party for him. I told him the day after my grandmother left, he asked me about her, I made him understand that she was wishing him happy birthday. Sorry if I'm like this, but these are complicated days.