The same fate as Diana Pifferi, abandoned for days at home alone: ​​little Jailyn was only sixteen months old

The story happened in Cleveland, but it reached Italy and brought to mind what happened to little Diana Pifferi. A 16-month-old girl, called Jailynwas doomed to its own sad fate.

The mother Christel Candelario, 31, left her alone at home for 10 days to enjoy her vacation. Little Jailyn is died of starvation.

Traumas attributable to mistreatment were not identified on her little body, however her mother abandoned her at home alone for 10 days, at only 16 months, without worrying about her well-being. She went to Puerto Rico and then to Detroit and, after the holidays, she returned home. It happened last year June 16thon his return he found his daughter now lifeless.

The neighbors knew little Jailyn

The neighbors are shocked, they used to smile at that little girl and cuddle her when they saw her going out with her mom. Still no one can believe what Kristel did. She could have asked them for help too, left her in someone’s care. But she went on vacation without worrying about the fruit of her womb. She was usually left to her grandmother, but for unknown reasons the woman chose to condemn her to her sad fate.

For 10 days the little girl was left alone, without food and without water, she died of starvation. The exact same story that happened in Milan last summer. Alessia Pifferi abandoned her daughter Diana at home alone for six days and she is went to Leffeto be with what was his mate.

Diana remained in her camping cot, weak and without energy. Out of her hunger and annoyance she tore off her dirty diaper. Pieces of tissue were found in her stomach. When her mother returned home, she was found dead. Alessia is in prison, waiting to be tried. The defense is betting on one psychiatric expertise.