A woman died of coronavirus while lying in her hospital bed organizing a funeral for her husband, who had also been a victim of Covid-19 a few days before.

Gail and John Evill they own The Conway Inn, a renowned pub in South Wales, UK., reports Daily Mail.

A few days before Christmas, the 53-year-old woman and the 62-year-old man had been admitted to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil after developing severe respiratory problems.

Gail died of Covid while planning John’s funeral. Photo: Athena Pictures

On Saturday, January 2, the husband had to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). And there then came his wife, and she stood by his bed while the doctors turned off his respirator.

But on Friday, January 15, the widow Gail suffered the same fate and died of coronavirus. He had spent his last days defining at a funeral home what coffin to use for John and with what flowers to see him off.

The crate had been ordered from a niece in law in Somerset, who makes coffins out of willow. I wanted it to be special.

Prince Charles Hospital, where Gail and John Evill died. Photo: Media Wales

His last Facebook post read: “Thank you each and every one of you. I am still fighting this virus and hope to be home very soon.”

The feeling of the brother-in-law

Charles Evill, the woman’s brother-in-law, revealed that as her condition worsened, she refused to be taken to the ICU.

“He gave me the impression that he missed John too much and thought, ‘Enough is enough, I want to go too,’ said the 68-year-old retired carpenter.

In fact, he confirmed it when Gail, who also suffered from asthma, told one of the nurses in his ward to call him to let him know that he did not want to go to the intensive care area.

A bar full of tributes

The regulars of The Conway Inn bar paid tribute to the family of the couple who had been married since 2014.

The Conway Inn, the bar of the couple who died of coronavirus days apart.

Charles also confirmed that they hoped to carry out a funeral procession altogether through Aberdare city center and Conway himself.

Both will be cremated and their ashes scattered at sea, the British newspaper expands.

It happens that John used to work as a trawler back in his day and he always wanted “his body” to end up in the sea. Although given the context of a pandemic, it is not confirmed.

“Anyway, they had a place in Malta that they had recently bought with their savings but never had a chance to enjoy it. They may end up together off the coast,” the relative speculated.

When coronavirus restrictions are lifted and pubs reopen, The Conway will reopen. The family will take over, and the joyous spirit of Gail and John will always live there.