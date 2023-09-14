Doctors accused Stephanie Aston of faking it, the symptoms were only in her head. Then came the sad diagnosis

She was accused of faking by the same doctors she had turned to. The story of Stephanie Aston has already toured the world. Although the right diagnosis was eventually discovered, the woman did not make it.

Stephanie Aston had frequent accusations headache, fainting, rapid heartbeat, stomach pain and bruises on the body. She had consulted several doctors, even being told that the symptoms were only in his head. Until the sad diagnosis arrived. The woman was suffering from the rare disease Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). It is a genetic disease that affects the connective tissue of the body and which can present itself in 13 different variations.

For a long time she struggled with her condition and every time she felt called a liar. That vicious circle that had been created around Stephanie had even brought her tocarry out self-harming acts and to ask for help psychiatrist.

Stephanie Aston’s long battle

The truths about his real health conditions, arrived only after hospitalization in Auckland hospital. From that moment she began her battle, also reporting the matter to the Commissioner for Health and Disability and telling her story on her social media, hoping to raise awareness and reach all patients in the same condition as her. her.

He then gave birth toEhlers-Danlos Syndromes New Zealand Association, which aims to help and support all people suffering from the rare genetic disease. But she herself was unable to win her battle. It was the same organization, which fought alongside her for years, that broke the sad news of her death. Today Stephanie is remembered as a courageous and determined woman, who became a “I will light Judas” for her entire community, who will carry her forever in their hearts.