It passed away last December 5th Violetta Pagliaro, a young woman mother just 33 years. Was admitted to the Rovigo hospital, but the doctors’ attempts to save her were useless. Unfortunately, his heart stopped beating forever, leaving an unbridgeable pain for the community.

A loss dramatic and heartbreaking, which shocked thousands of people. Many are now showing affection and closeness to their loved ones, but above all to hers baby girl, left without her mother too soon.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy took place last December 5th. Just as the woman was hospitalized at the Rovigo hospital.

Violet had given birth last November. For her and her loved ones this was supposed to be a moment of joy and celebration, which unfortunately soon turned into a drama. The arrival of the little girl should have brought happiness to all of them.

However, recently the girl began to accuse some discomfort. For this reason, the doctors of the hospital in Padua have decided to hospitalize her, to submit it to all necessary checks.

His situation however is not never improved, to the point of having his own transfer at the Rovigo hospital. It is precisely in this structure that Violetta’s heart has ceased to beat forever. The investigators have ordered the autopsy on the body, to clarify the cause behind his death, as even today doctors have not been able to give any answers to his loved ones.

The agony of Violetta Pagliaro’s family for her death

The woman was originally from Lendinara, but she had moved with her partner. Last November she also became the baby’s mother Rebecca.

The sudden and heartbreaking loss of this woman has broken hearts of all. Mayor Luigi Viaro, in a message on social media, he showed all his affection for the family. The mayor wrote: