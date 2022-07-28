Sara Bartoli, the 30-year-old boy who died hit by a car while exercising was well known throughout Tuscany

Another endless tragedy hit the world of Italian amateur sport yesterday. Sara Bartoli, a 30-year-old OCR athlete, died after being hit by a car that hit her head-on and head-on. The girl was jogging to train. Dozens of messages of condolence appeared on social networks.

And the second mourning affecting the world of running Italian in a few days.

Last 22 July, in Terracina, Matilde Masini lost her life while jogging. She, 55 years oldwas originally from Rome and was in the small Lazio town on vacation with her doctor husband.

In the early hours of the morning they both went out for a run, a sport that the woman particularly loved and which she also practiced at a competitive level, when a car at full speed overwhelmed in full.

The aid of the doctor husband before and of 118 rescuers then. The woman died shortly after from the severe trauma reported.

The same terrible fate, yesterday, also fell to poor Sara, who instead had only years 30. She was an OCR athlete well known in Tuscany and throughout the country.

OCR is a particular discipline of running, which provides, in addition to running, the overcoming of exhausting physical and mental tests.

Nothing to do for Sara Bartoli

It was just after 19:00 last night, Wednesday 27 July, and Sara Bartoli had gone out to train. She rushed she was facing the via Grevigiana sp 92, from San Casciano towards Mercatale in Val di Pesa, near Florence. A road that she, originally from those parts, has traveled hundreds of times.

Suddenly, an ‘car coming from the opposite direction, it has overwhelmed in full, leaving no way out.

Medical rescuers immediately intervened on the spot, warned by witnesses who had witnessed the scene. For the young athlete, however, it was already gone nothing to do.

There news of what happened has spread in the country in a very short time and has shocked everyone those who knew and appreciated Sarah.

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social networks after the tragedy. Everyone remembers Sara for the wonderful person she was.

The 30-year-old leaves her mother Rossella, her father Vincenzo and her brother Pietro in total pain.