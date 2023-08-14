The story of little Milly Rose moved everyone, the six-year-old girl died in hospital after days of stomach ache

The small one Milly Rose she died forever at the age of 6, within the walls of the hospital, shortly after telling her mom and dad that she had a bad stomach ache. Just this week, the little girl would have turned 7 years old. There will be no candle to blow out, but only the immense pain of two parents who still cannot understand what happened.

Not only that, after six months, Milly Rose’s mom and dad they don’t have an answer yet about what led to the death of their little girl.

The 6-year-old caught a virus at school, then started experiencing severe stomach cramps and a headache. As her condition did not improve, her parents decided to take her to the emergency department of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. After a few checks, the doctors found no abnormalities and have it sent hometelling his parents that he just needed rest.

Worsening of conditions Milly Rose

The next morning, Milly Rose started limping, so they took her to the ER again. She still had a stomach ache. A few hours after entering the health facility, she is off forever. Doctors tried to revive her for more than an hour, but were eventually forced to give up.

A. was opened on the matter investigation file and and the autopsy was ordered, but even though six months have passed, no answers have been found yet.

We’re still in the dark, it’s awful, we’re stuck in limbo. We mourn every day, but the mind does not stop. Sometimes we have nightmares, sometimes we have good dreams about Milly, but they are the worst because then we have to wake up.

They confided that the worst moment came after the funeral, because everyone else has returned to a normal life, while for them there is only one unfillable void. Every morning they wake up and then go to his room and open the curtains. Fortunately these two parents can count on the help and immense love of the entire community, but what they want is only one answer.