Convictions in the case of the fatal accident of the 27-year-old girl

For the case of the death of Gina Turriziani Colonnathe judges have convicted boyfriend of the young 27-year-old girl who lost her life on the street. Along with him, the driver of the other carwhich completely overwhelmed the vehicle on which the woman was travelling.

Gina Turriziani Colonna passed away in the summer of 2017. The Latina student lost her life on a street in the Lazio capital. She was traveling by car with her boyfriend when her vehicle, an Alfa Romeo Vito, was run over by another car, a Fiat 500who did not comply with the Stop, involving the two boyfriends in the accident.

According to the judges of Court of Latinathe blame for her death is to be shared between the boyfriend of the 27-year-old girl, who was driving the car in which the 27-year-old lost her life, and the driver of the other vehicle, who did not respect road signs .

The judge in fact established that the girl’s boyfriend was driving at speed when the Fiat 500 did not respect the Stop, completely overwhelming the couple and effectively causing the death of the 27-year-old girl.

For the boyfriend we talk about complicity in a culpable crime, precisely because of the high speed of the vehicle, which is not permitted on that stretch of road. The other driver, a young man from Aprilia

Gina Turriziani Colonna died instantly

The rescuers were unable to do anything for Gina Turriziani Colonna. The girl died practically instantly on July 2, 2017 in Latina. Her injuries were too serious. The accident took place between via Zì Maria and via della Segheria.

The boyfriend was seriously injured and rescuers rushed him to hospital. But his health soon improved. In the process, the family of Gina Turriziani Colonna, reached by a mourning too great to bear, filed a civil action.