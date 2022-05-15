She died in her home Brooke Rayan still holding the deodorant bottle. Unfortunately, her mother was the first to find her and despite the prompt intervention of the doctors, for the 25-year-old girl there was nothing to do. Mom wanted to launch a desperate appeal.

This practice of inhale substances as a deodorant and hairspray it is well known in the United States. In fact, there are many teenagers who have lost their lives. The purpose is to have psychotripe effectssuch as those caused by drugs.

Brooke’s story began a short time ago. Mom around this time realized that after the pandemic, she had returned to feel good. Unfortunately with the arrival of the health emergency, the 25-year-old began to suffer from anxiety.

But now she was back to to play and he was really happy about it. She was also happy to be able to see her friends again whenever she wanted. However, just a few days ago, it happened the unthinkable.

There mother Anne Ryan upon returning to her home in Broken Hill, Australia, she found her lifeless daughter on the floor of her room. She still had one in her hand can of deodorant. For this the woman thought that she died for a heart attacklinked to the inhalation of the substance.

The doctors intervened, they failed to do anything for save her. But they decided to dispose anyway the autopsyto understand the real cause of his death.

The desperate appeal of Brooke Rayan’s family

After a long time the girl was back to being happy. The family says that ahead of him he had a bright future like athletebecause he played football in two different teams.

Many are upset since what happened, no one could have ever imagined such a thing happening.

Anne Ryan said in an interview that she was unaware of what her daughter was doing with them practices common among boys. However, she wanted to ask all parents to do a lot of attentionbecause just like your daughter, you can lose your life.