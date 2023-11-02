Gerardina Corsano died after a dinner at a pizzeria with her husband. The latter is hospitalized in serious condition: what happened

A tragedy in search of answers, which broke the hearts of everyone they knew Gerardina Corsano. The 46-year-old woman died after having dinner in a pizzeria in Ariano Irpino, a municipality in the province of Avellino. The husband is hospitalized in serious condition.

Gerardina Corsano went to the club with her husband. The two had dinner and shortly afterwards, in the throes of spasms, they were taken to the emergency room. Both victims of a possible botulinum food poisoning. Doctors did everything they could to save the 46-year-old woman’s life, but her heart stopped forever within the walls of the healthcare facility. Her husband, however, is still hospitalized.

The words of the lawyer of the owner of the restaurant after the death of Gerardina Corsano

It is not clear what happened, the investigations are still ongoing and the pizzeria has been seized. The lawyer of the owner of the place made it known that his assistant immediately made herself available and is collaborating with the police. No other customer, who dined in his business that same evening, has reported consequences. The lawyer’s statements:

The products checked by the judicial police were used by numerous other customers of the facility and also by the owner’s own family, without causing any problems. My client made herself available to collaborate. Our deepest condolences to Mrs. Gerardina’s family and our deepest sympathy to Angelo Meninno, for whom we sincerely hope that she will be able to return home as soon as possible.

The prosecutor ordered theautopsy on the woman’s lifeless body. The results will be fundamental to establish theexact cause of Gerardina’s death. The outcomes of the tests will also be important examinations of the husband’s biological samples. It is not yet clear what happened, for now the place has been closed and the owner’s lawyer has made it known that he has already undertaken all the necessary measures. necessary defensive activities for his protection.