The wonderful and moving transformation of little Lucy, the puppy who was terrified of human beings

Unfortunately, every animal has a past behind. The small one Lucy for example, in his short life he did not never known love. However, thanks to the work of a group of volunteers she managed to heal it’s at to recover. Above all, he learned to trust humans again.

There are stories of dogs that can break the heart and this is one of them. It is for us too hard talk about what the little girl has experienced.

It all started when a group of volunteers found her while she was living as stray in his neighborhood. It was not done touch by no one and spent most of the time isolated from everyone.

The boys learned of his situation thanks to one report and having seen the dramatic tale, they are gone soon to check. Their only purpose was to help the little one to feel good again.

Lucy didn’t have the minimal intention from approach. They also tried with food, but she preferred to stay without eating than to do touch. To be able to catch it, they had to use one cage as a trap.

Once she arrived at the shelter, the puppy understood that she could no longer run away, in fact, he left the doctor and the boys do your job. She didn’t know they really just wanted help her to feel good.

The transformation of little Lucy

The first few days in that new place were a lot for her difficult. He was crying all the time and didn’t want to be locked in her box. Luckily though, a girl who spent a lot of time there decided to do what she could for make them understand their intentions.

That huge-hearted person has passed whole days with the little one. Every day he took her for long walks walks and spent a lot of time with her on a meadow a to play. Here is the video of what happened below:

Thanks to the work of the girl, little Lucy has bought confidence again in humans and is happy of everything he has. Seeing it now is really marvelous. Good life baby …

