The long list of messages of condolence and love for the legendary “Brenda Walsh” continues. Shannen Doherty, famous actress known for her roles in iconic series such as Beverly Hills, 90210 And Witchespassed away on July 13, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Doherty passed away peacefully at her home in Malibu, surrounded by her close friends and family, including her physician and dear friend, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro.

The news of her loss prompted an outpouring of emotion and tributes on social media from fans and Hollywood peers. On July 15, the actress’s mother, Roseshared a touching message with the magazine People showing gratitude to all those who have shown affection and closeness towards the daughter.

The Dr. Pirowho was at Doherty’s side both as a doctor and as a friend, recounted his last moments in an interview with an American newspaper:

“Shannen was surrounded by some of her closest friends and she was in a place where she felt very comfortable, she was sleeping and she was transitioning. The group of friends that she had were close to her and they were very supportive. It was very dark and sad but at the same time beautiful and peaceful because she wasn’t alone. The hardest thing to accept is that she wasn’t ready to leave because Shannen loved life.”

In his final weeks, the neoplasia took a more aggressive turn, making things much more difficult. The doctor said that the actress was a true fighter and that she never gave in to discouragement and weakness. She always believed she could do it and had also convinced the entire medical staff, despite the tragic evidence of the medical records.

Shannen Doherty leaves an indelible legacy in the entertainment world and in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her strength, courage and love of life will continue to inspire many, reminding everyone how important it is to live each day with passion and determination.

