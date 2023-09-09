The harsh outburst of Giulia Tramontano’s sister on the last hug between her and the other girl who frequented Impagnatiello

In a long post on social media, the sister of Giulia Tramontano, Chiara, decided to comment on the image of the last embrace between the victim of the crime and the other girl that her boyfriend had been seeing for about a year. You didn’t talk about solidarity, but about something else.

In recent months, Chiara Tramontano has been keen to keep alive the memory of her sister, who passed away prematurely at the age of 29. Alessandro Impagnatiello he put an end to his life and that of baby she was carrying in her womb.

A few hours before losing her life, Giulia had a important meeting. He had a long conversation with the girl his boyfriend had been seeing for about a year. Together they had managed to bring down his castle of lies.

In recent days, a photo of the two women has been made known, leaving the bar and at the end of their meeting they hug. In a long post on social media Chiara Tramontano wanted to comment this very shot. In the message he wrote:

My sister approached her interlocutor with her arms falling along her body. She is enveloped in a hug that she does not return.

Giulia Tramontano’s sister’s comment on the hug with the other girl

There is one thing I cannot tolerate: hearing you say that Giulia’s last embrace with her partner’s lover is a glimmer of solidarity in this dark story. Giulia wasn’t hugging her and each of us would have done the same thing. The truth is that we are looking for a non-existent morality in the tragedy that has shocked our lives. Solidarity is something else, it has different timing and is driven by something else.