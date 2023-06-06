Haven’t received any economic help For Tefta Malaj and her 5-year-old son survived Foggia by the fury of his father Taulant Malaj, currently in jail, for having taken the life of 16-year-old daughter, Jessica, and the neighbor Massimo De Santis, 51 years old. Mom and son were completely left alone.

The 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son, survived in Torremaggiore, in the province of Foggia, in the night between 6 and 7 May last, they are in trouble. The news was given by the woman’s lawyer Michele Sodrio.

That night Taulant Malaj, the husband of Tefta Malaj, took the life of his 16-year-old daughter. And to the neighbor, in the house where the family lived. The 5-year-old son was an involuntary witness of what happened.

Although in the weeks following the atrocious crime a fundraiser was launched in favor of the woman and her child, currently residing in a place far from Torremaggiore, at the moment nothing has moved. If not a financial donation from a resident of Sardinia.

These are the words of the 39-year-old woman’s lawyer. Mom who, together with her son, has decided to get away from Torremaggiore, so as not to have to remember the place where his 16-year-old daughter lost her life. And after being the subject of comments by hate by the haters.

The woman is happy with the launch of the fundraiser, because she recognizes the value of the solidarity that people are showing towards her. But the lawyer reiterates the fact that it is necessary to give a hand to the mother and the child.