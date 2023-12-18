She was 47 years old and an employee of the local health authority: Melinda Deak lost her life on Casilina, due to a road accident which, unfortunately, left her with no escape

He was 47 years old and she was well known, as she worked as an employee for the local ASL. Melinda Deak lost her life on the Casilina, due to an accident that left her with no escape. Her car crashed into a van on the night of December 16th, around 2 am.

It was around 2 in the morning on Saturday 16 December 2023, when on Via Casalina, at kilometer 61.750, in the locality Osteria della Fontanain the municipal area of ​​Anagni, in the province of Frosinone, there was a fatal accident.

A woman lost her life in a head-on collision between her car and a van. Melinda Deak was traveling in her Smartwhen, suddenly, it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

There 47 year old woman had Hungarian origins, but had been living in Italy for some time. She was an employee of the Frosinone Local Health Authority. When the rescuers arrived at the scene of her accident, they couldn't do anything for her.

The firefighters pulled the woman from the wreckage and entrusted her to the 118 paramedics. She immediately appeared very serious. They even had to call an air ambulance to help her, but it was of no use.

On board the Smart with Melinda Deak there was only her little dog, who escaped unscathed

Melinda Deak was traveling alone in her Smart. With her there was only hers little dog, who was not injured. However, two men were traveling on the truck and suffered bruises and abrasions. They were admitted to hospital after first aid on site, but their lives were not in danger.

Melinda Deak, however, didn't make it. The medics attempted to save her life, but her condition immediately appeared very serious. The Carabinieri also arrived on site and carried out all the necessary investigations in order to establish any responsibilities in the case.