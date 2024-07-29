Even though a long time has passed since the sad passing of the sovereign of England, we still talk about her. How could we not? She is one of the longest-reigning rulers in modern history. Queen Elizabeth IIas many will remember, given the relevance of the event, passed away almost two years ago. We are talking about her death again precisely because there are some questions about it.

It is the cause of her death that has returned to the news and questions about Queen Elizabeth II have returned thanks to a new biography recently written and published. Although it was initially thought that the death was due to old age, given the evident advanced age of 96 years of the sovereign, a new biography on Kate Middleton suggests a different “ending” to this almost century-old story.

According to what is revealed in this biography, Queen Elizabeth died due to a cancerThe origin of the disease has not yet been fully clarified, as well as the validity of the rumor, but this revelation inevitably recalls the current health conditions of King Charles and Princess Kate Middleton, both currently undergoing treatment to prevent the worsening of the cancer.

Where do all these come from? information that would change the picture of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who died 2 years ago? The biography touches on this theme but it remains for the author to clarify how he reached this conclusion, so much so as to report it in an important biography such as the one dedicated to Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II, sovereign of the United Kingdom for over seven decadespassed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96. Her passing marked the end of an era and left a deep void in the hearts of her subjects. Elizabeth II led the nation through momentous and transformative times, always maintaining an unwavering commitment to duty and public service.

Her death was initially attributed to old age, but the hypothesis that the queen may have been affected by a tumor could now be more than credible. Her inheritance lives on through future generations and the British monarchy. She will remain one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern history.