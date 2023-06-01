Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed to having taken the life of his 7 months pregnant partner: Giulia was only 29 years old

One lie after another, that’s how it is Alexander Impagnetiello lived his life. He had two women, his partner Giulia 7 months pregnant and whose life he took, also putting an end to that of their child and an English colleague, to whom he had told that the child who was about to be born was not hers.

Alessandro Impagnetiello has falsified DNA test to convince his mistress. She too had become pregnant, but she had chosen to have an abortion. The two had met in a bar of a luxury hotel where they both worked. A lie that the girl soon unmasked, however, when among the searches made by her “boyfriend” on the Internet, she found: “How to fake a DNA test”.

Giulia Tramontano, meanwhile, was unaware of her partner’s double life, until she began to have suspicions and discovered everything. She confided in her mother and a friend about a bad quarrel she had with her partner, then all trace of her went missing.

It was indeed Impagnetiello a report her missing, but perhaps he hadn’t accounted for the blood traces in the house and in his car. After the investigators cornered him, he is collapsed and confessed: “I killed them.”

Alessandro Impagnatiello: “Giulia pulled out the knife”

In front of the police, the barman would also have told that it would have been Giulia ad take out the knife first, perhaps because he wanted to harm himself. But after the lies, Alexander’s words don’t seem at all true and don’t convince.

Giulia died in the apartment they shared. Several stab wounds, then her body taken away by car and hidden behind a building. Alessandro also tried to burn it. Giulia was only 29 years old and her little Thiago would be born between just over a month.