She details how she killed her three children

An American woman from California gave shocking details of how and why she killed her three young children. In an interview from prison, Laura Carrillo admitted that she drowned her children in order to protect them from their father’s abuse in the midst of a custody battle.

In a TV interview with KGIT, Carrillo accused her husband, Eric Denton, of child abuse.

She added that she regretted the killing but felt that this was the only way to keep them safe. “I drowned them … I did not want them to be subjected to further harm … I promised them when they were born that I would protect them,” she said.

“I hugged and kissed them and used to apologize the whole time … I loved my children,” she explained.

“I wish my children were alive, yes … I hope I shouldn’t have done that. But I would rather not be regularly tortured and ill-treated for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Carilo’s children were found dead on Saturday in Los Angeles. She was arrested 200 miles north and pleaded not guilty to car theft.

The children’s father had claimed that their mother was delusional and posed a threat to their safety.