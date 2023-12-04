In a TikTok video, a young Colombian woman commented on the “smell of USA“and generated a lot of impact on the platform. After saying that the country had its particular smell and that it was extremely identifiable, debate was generated in the comments about the reasons for this. Upon publication, the images generated millions of views and thousands of comments.

Within the different characteristics that the US has, there are many ways to differentiate the North American country from the rest of the world. Both its multiple landscapes and cities and certain characteristics of its society make it easily distinguishable. However, by moving out of sight and focusing on the sense of smell, it is more difficult to describe the particularities. In that context, the video gave rise to much debate.

What is the smell of the United States? The debate that was generated on TikTok

From Bogotá, the young woman described what she perceived during her visits to the United States.”Why does one come to the United States, smell like the United States? Colombia doesn’t smell like that, it smells different. It is a very different and distinctive smell.“, expressed the user @nanielaaaaa during the seconds that the video lasts.

From there, in addition to more than 2,200,000 views, the comments began to arrive. In the responses, many mentioned that the aroma is felt even in objects that are sent abroad from there and gave their descriptions. Among the smells, the following objects and places appeared: shopping center store, espresso coffee, waffles, carpets, and wood. In that sense, many highlighted that in the US the dryer is used massively after washing clothes.

Beyond everything mentioned, the vast majority of users agreed that the smell of the United States is due to the clothing, but not the garment. Specifically, what causes this particular aroma, according to all of them, is the detergent of the Tide brand, which is used throughout the country to wash clothes.